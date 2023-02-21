What is the predominant language in Mozambique? (Image: Getty)

What actress got her first big break in the 1994 television movie Hercules and the Amazon Women? What slang term for a head-butt is taken from the name of an English city? The French phrase “Il est huit heures” means what? What word can refer either to a member of the ape family or a senior bishop? Is sorbitol a painkiller, a food additive or an ointment? In the words of a 1976 hit by Gladys Knight and the Pips, where did the midnight train go? What is the predominant language in Mozambique? What Protestant religious denomination treats Saturday (rather than Sunday) as the Sabbath? The budgerigar is native to what country? What 18th-century nursery rhyme referred to the bells of several London churches?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Lucy Lawless; 2. Liverpool kiss; 3. It’s eight o’clock; 4. Primate; 5. A food additive; 6. Georgia; 7. Portuguese; 8. Seventh Day Adventists; 9. Australia; 10. Oranges and Lemons.