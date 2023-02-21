- What actress got her first big break in the 1994 television movie Hercules and the Amazon Women?
- What slang term for a head-butt is taken from the name of an English city?
- The French phrase “Il est huit heures” means what?
- What word can refer either to a member of the ape family or a senior bishop?
- Is sorbitol a painkiller, a food additive or an ointment?
- In the words of a 1976 hit by Gladys Knight and the Pips, where did the midnight train go?
- What is the predominant language in Mozambique?
- What Protestant religious denomination treats Saturday (rather than Sunday) as the Sabbath?
- The budgerigar is native to what country?
- What 18th-century nursery rhyme referred to the bells of several London churches?
Please scroll down for the answers:
.
.
.
ANSWERS: 1. Lucy Lawless; 2. Liverpool kiss; 3. It’s eight o’clock; 4. Primate; 5. A food additive; 6. Georgia; 7. Portuguese; 8. Seventh Day Adventists; 9. Australia; 10. Oranges and Lemons.