- According to a survey by Britain’s Ipsos polling company, who is the most popular royal: King Charles, Prince William or Princess Anne?
- Who is the least popular: Prince Harry, Prince Andrew or Camilla, the Queen Consort?
- In the British media, who has the nickname the Dirty Digger?
- What Greek style of wine takes its name from the pine resin that provides its distinctive flavour?
- The Fat Controller is a character in what children’s stories?
- What first name was shared by American actors with the surnames Kelly, Tierney and Wilder?
- What New Zealand sports team wears pink?
- What singer entertained fans at halftime during the 2023 Super Bowl football match?
- “Four legs good, two legs bad” is a phrase from what famous satirical novel?
- Complete the title of a 1971 No 1 hit song by Tony Christie: I Did What I Did for ….
ANSWERS: 1. Prince William (by a narrow margin); 2. Prince Andrew; 3. Rupert Murdoch; 4. Retsina; 5. Thomas the Tank Engine; 6. Gene; 7. The Breakers; 8. Rihanna; 9. Animal Farm; 10. Maria.