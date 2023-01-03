According to the American statesman and philosopher Benjamin Franklin, what were the only two certain things in the world? (Image: Getty)

According to the American statesman and philosopher Benjamin Franklin, what were the only two certain things in the world? The TV series Breaking Bad was set in which American state? Images of Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, Bob Dylan and Karl Marx appeared on the cover of what classic record album? Surville Cliffs are the northernmost point of what country? The world’s busiest land border crossing connects which two countries: Canada and the US, Singapore and Malaysia or the US and Mexico? What famous book had the subtitle The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up? Which New Zealand province hosts an annual multi-day cycle race that was first held in 1956? The scientific name bombus applies to what common winged insects? What former politician is New Zealand’s ambassador for gender equality in the Pacific? Kerastase, Garnier and Redken are brands of what?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Death and taxes; 2. New Mexico; 3. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band; 4. New Zealand; 5. Singapore and Malaysia; 6. Peter Pan; 7. Southland; 8. Bumble bees; 9. Louisa Wall; 10. Hair care products.