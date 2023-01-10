- Which Australian city has suburbs named Kangaroo Point, Spring Hill and Fortitude Valley?
- Would you eat, build or grow a carpaccio?
- By altering one letter, what word meaning a person prejudiced against gay men can be changed to one meaning a word that sounds the same as another but has a different meaning?
- In a fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, who spun straw into gold?
- What actor of Italian descent played the title role in a 2019 crime film called The Irishman?
- The Torres Strait separates what countries?
- Ashkenazi, Sephardic and Mizrahi are the main subdivisions of what ethnoreligious group?
- Is London’s Brompton Oratory a church, a concert hall or an educational institution?
- In a 1971 hit song, what did Cat Stevens urge everyone to jump on?
- What natural attraction draws visitors to Parakai, Miranda, Morere and Kerosene Creek?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Brisbane; 2. Eat it; 3. Homophobe/homophone; 4. Rumpelstiltskin; 5. Robert De Niro; 6. Australia and Papua-New Guinea; 7. Jews; 8. A church; 9. The Peace Train; 10. Hot springs.