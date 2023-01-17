- A Frenchman named Emil Derailleur invented a system of gearing for bicycles – true or false?
- An episiotomy is a surgical procedure carried out to facilitate what?
- What term for an Islamic cleric was adopted by British army officers to denote the clothes they wore when off duty?
- In London, what institution is commonly known as the V and A?
- What New Zealander won the 2009 series of the TV singing competition Australian Idol?
- In cuisine, what word precedes Kiev, Marengo and cacciatore?
- In law, what is the two-word term for a rule that protects a person against being tried again on a charge that has previously led to acquittal?
- In which NZ province would you find Peel Forest?
- How fast is the speed of light – 50,000, 180,000 or 300,000 kilometres per second?
- In what Academy Award-winning movie of 1975 was the main character subjected to a lobotomy?
ANSWERS: 1. False (the derailleur was not named after its inventor); 2 Childbirth; 3. Mufti; 4. The Victoria and Albert Museum; 5. Stan Walker; 6. Chicken; 7. Double jeopardy; 8. Canterbury; 9. 300,000; 10. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.