- According to the American statesman and philosopher Benjamin Franklin, what were the only two certain things in the world?
- The TV series Breaking Bad was set in which American state?
- Images of Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, Bob Dylan, and Karl Marx appeared on the cover of what classic record album?
- Surville Cliffs are the northernmost point of what country?
- The world’s busiest land border crossing connects which two countries: Canada and the US, Singapore, and Malaysia, or the US and Mexico?
- What famous book had the subtitle The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up?
- Which New Zealand province hosts an annual multi-day cycle race that was first held in 1956?
- The scientific name bombus applies to what common winged insects?
- What former politician is NZ’s ambassador for gender equality in the Pacific?
- Kerastase, Garnier and Redken are brands of what?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Death and taxes; 2. New Mexico; 3. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band; 4. New Zealand; 5. Singapore and Malaysia; 6. Peter Pan; 7. Southland; 8. Bumble bees; 9. Louisa Wall; 10. Hair care products.