- Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning 2021 film The Power of the Dog was set in which state: Nebraska, Colorado or Montana?
- State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Opotiki passes through what gorge?
- Who was the MP for Mt Albert from 1981 till 2009?
- What nursery rhyme is said to have been inspired by the Bubonic Plague, aka the Black Death?
- Kikorangi Blue is a brand of what?
- In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services, what word represents the letter Z?
- The American actor born Thomas Mapother is better known by what name?
- In what country would you find mountains called Malte Brun, La Perouse and Silberhorn?
- By adding one letter, what word meaning friendly and compatible can be changed to one relating to a hereditary condition?
- According to the Bible, what should not be cast before swine?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Montana; 2. The Waioeka Gorge; 3. Helen Clark; 4. Ring a Ring o’ Roses; 5. Cheese; 6. Zulu; 7. Tom Cruise; 8. New Zealand; 9. Congenial/congenital; 10. Pearls.