Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning 2021 film The Power of the Dog was set in which state: Nebraska, Colorado or Montana? (Image: Getty)

Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning 2021 film The Power of the Dog was set in which state: Nebraska, Colorado or Montana? State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Opotiki passes through what gorge? Who was the MP for Mt Albert from 1981 till 2009? What nursery rhyme is said to have been inspired by the Bubonic Plague, aka the Black Death? Kikorangi Blue is a brand of what? In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services, what word represents the letter Z? The American actor born Thomas Mapother is better known by what name? In what country would you find mountains called Malte Brun, La Perouse and Silberhorn? By adding one letter, what word meaning friendly and compatible can be changed to one relating to a hereditary condition? According to the Bible, what should not be cast before swine?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Montana; 2. The Waioeka Gorge; 3. Helen Clark; 4. Ring a Ring o’ Roses; 5. Cheese; 6. Zulu; 7. Tom Cruise; 8. New Zealand; 9. Congenial/congenital; 10. Pearls.