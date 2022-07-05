- What singer drowned in her bath at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, in 2012?
- Complete the title of a famous 18th-century book by the historian Edward Gibbon: The Decline and Fall of …
- What word can precede school, drive or best?
- His first names are Luteru Ross Poutoa and he has played for New Zealand 450 times. What name is he known by?
- We call it a car park. What is the American term?
- What North Canterbury town took its name from a range of hills on the border between England and Scotland?
- Raki is the national drink of which country: Croatia, Turkey or Hungary?
- The novels The Catcher in the Rye, Lolita and Lord of the Flies were published in which decade?
- John Wesley founded what Church?
- What Mel Gibson film from 1995 included the line, “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom”?
ANSWERS: 1. Whitney Houston; 2. The Roman Empire; 3. Sunday; 4. Ross Taylor; 5. Parking lot; 6. Cheviot; 7. Turkey; 8. The 1950s; 9. The Methodist Church; 10. Braveheart.