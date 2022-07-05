  1. What singer drowned in her bath at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, in 2012?
  2. Complete the title of a famous 18th-century book by the historian Edward Gibbon: The Decline and Fall of …
  3. What word can precede school, drive or best?
  4. His first names are Luteru Ross Poutoa and he has played for New Zealand 450 times. What name is he known by?
  5. We call it a car park. What is the American term?
  6. What North Canterbury town took its name from a range of hills on the border between England and Scotland?
  7. Raki is the national drink of which country: Croatia, Turkey or Hungary?
  8. The novels The Catcher in the Rye, Lolita and Lord of the Flies were published in which decade?
  9. John Wesley founded what Church?
  10. What Mel Gibson film from 1995 included the line, "They may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom"?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Whitney Houston; 2. The Roman Empire; 3. Sunday; 4. Ross Taylor; 5. Parking lot; 6. Cheviot; 7. Turkey; 8. The 1950s; 9. The Methodist Church; 10. Braveheart.