- Where was New Zealand’s strongest-ever wind gust recorded: Mt Kaukau (Wellington), Mt John (Canterbury) or Castlepoint (Wairarapa)?
- What writer created the characters Bagheera, Kaa and Riki-Tiki-Tavi?
- In what country would you visit the Top End?
- What Asian city gave its name to a type of strong brown paper used for wrapping?
- What famous 18th-century monument marked the boundary between West and East Berlin during the Cold War?
- The drug Lipex (also known as Simvastatin) is used to treat what?
- What American state shares its name with a country on the shore of the Black Sea?
- Michael Jackson’s 1983 hit Billie Jean was inspired by tennis star Billie Jean King – true or false?
- What two countries were created by the Partition of 1947?
- What NZ city had a professional theatre company called the Fortune Theatre?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Mt John; 2. Rudyard Kipling; 3. Australia; 4. Manila; 5. The Brandenburg Gate; 6. High cholesterol; 7. Georgia; 8. False; 9. India and Pakistan; 10. Dunedin.