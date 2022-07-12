  1. Where was New Zealand’s strongest-ever wind gust recorded: Mt Kaukau (Wellington), Mt John (Canterbury) or Castlepoint (Wairarapa)?
  2. What writer created the characters Bagheera, Kaa and Riki-Tiki-Tavi?
  3. In what country would you visit the Top End?
  4. What Asian city gave its name to a type of strong brown paper used for wrapping?
  5. What famous 18th-century monument marked the boundary between West and East Berlin during the Cold War?
  6. The drug Lipex (also known as Simvastatin) is used to treat what?
  7. What American state shares its name with a country on the shore of the Black Sea?
  8. Michael Jackson’s 1983 hit Billie Jean was inspired by tennis star Billie Jean King – true or false?
  9. What two countries were created by the Partition of 1947?
  10. What NZ city had a professional theatre company called the Fortune Theatre?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Mt John; 2. Rudyard Kipling; 3. Australia; 4. Manila; 5. The Brandenburg Gate; 6. High cholesterol; 7. Georgia; 8. False; 9. India and Pakistan; 10. Dunedin.