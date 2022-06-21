- What African-American spiritual song from the 19th century is traditionally sung by British rugby fans?
- Complete the title of a hit song by Freddy Fender: Wasted Days and …
- Which of the following is not a country: Kurdistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan or Kyrgyzstan?
- In an early American folk song, who went to town riding on a pony?
- In the title of a hit teen comedy of 1986 starring Matthew Broderick in the title role, who had a day off?
- Anna Wintour is the long-serving editor of what magazine?
- If you crossed the Oresund Bridge from Denmark, what country would you reach?
- What English sauce is used in the preparation of a Bloody Mary cocktail?
- The Balearic Islands are part of what country?
- A grocer named Arkwright was the main character in what British TV comedy series?
ANSWERS: 1. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot; 2. Wasted Nights; 3. Kurdistan; 4. Yankee Doodle; 5. Ferris Bueller; 6. Vogue; 7. Sweden; 8. Worcestershire sauce; 9. Spain; 10. Open All Hours.