  1. What African-American spiritual song from the 19th century is traditionally sung by British rugby fans?
  2. Complete the title of a hit song by Freddy Fender: Wasted Days and …
  3. Which of the following is not a country: Kurdistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan or Kyrgyzstan?
  4. In an early American folk song, who went to town riding on a pony?
  5. In the title of a hit teen comedy of 1986 starring Matthew Broderick in the title role, who had a day off?
  6. Anna Wintour is the long-serving editor of what magazine?
  7. If you crossed the Oresund Bridge from Denmark, what country would you reach?
  8. What English sauce is used in the preparation of a Bloody Mary cocktail?
  9. The Balearic Islands are part of what country?
  10. A grocer named Arkwright was the main character in what British TV comedy series?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:


























































ANSWERS: 1. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot; 2. Wasted Nights; 3. Kurdistan; 4. Yankee Doodle; 5. Ferris Bueller; 6. Vogue; 7. Sweden; 8. Worcestershire sauce; 9. Spain; 10. Open All Hours.