  1. What classic spaghetti Western movie had the Italian title Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo?
  2. What are the Javelin and the Stinger?
  3. Her first name was Isabella and she wrote a famous 19th-century cookbook called the Book of Household Management. What was her surname?
  4. Which Shakespearean tragedy features a character named Ophelia?
  5. What popular alcoholic drink originated in the Netherlands under the name jenever?
  6. Red Rascal, Summer Delight and Rocket are varieties of what vegetable?
  7. What West Indian style of music shares its name with a female character in Greek mythology?
  8. The names Williams, Penske and Ganassi are associated with what sport?
  9. Who played the actress and comedian Lucille Ball in the 2021 movie Being the Ricardos?
  10.  What fictional character had a girlfriend named Pandora Braithwaite?

 














ANSWERS: 1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; 2. Missiles; 3. Beeton; 4. Hamlet; 5. Gin; 6. Potato; 7. Calypso; 8. Motor racing; 9. Nicole Kidman; 10. Adrian Mole.