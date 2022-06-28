- What classic spaghetti Western movie had the Italian title Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo?
- What are the Javelin and the Stinger?
- Her first name was Isabella and she wrote a famous 19th-century cookbook called the Book of Household Management. What was her surname?
- Which Shakespearean tragedy features a character named Ophelia?
- What popular alcoholic drink originated in the Netherlands under the name jenever?
- Red Rascal, Summer Delight and Rocket are varieties of what vegetable?
- What West Indian style of music shares its name with a female character in Greek mythology?
- The names Williams, Penske and Ganassi are associated with what sport?
- Who played the actress and comedian Lucille Ball in the 2021 movie Being the Ricardos?
- What fictional character had a girlfriend named Pandora Braithwaite?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; 2. Missiles; 3. Beeton; 4. Hamlet; 5. Gin; 6. Potato; 7. Calypso; 8. Motor racing; 9. Nicole Kidman; 10. Adrian Mole.