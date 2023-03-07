- What award-winning 2022 film was based on a classic 1929 anti-war novel with the same title?
- What alcoholic drink was once known as Mother’s Ruin?
- His first names were William Gilbert and he scored 54,000 runs during a cricket career that lasted 44 years. What was his surname?
- In Christian lore, who were Caspar, Balthasar and Melchior?
- What famous poem starts with the line: “There was movement at the station”?
- What seafood is used in the dish spaghetti alle vongole?
- In New York, what is Sloan Kettering: a department store, a medical institute or an art gallery?
- Who would a French person address as Tante?
- Phoolan Devi, the subject of the 1994 film Bandit Queen, led an outlaw gang in what country?
- Sydney Carton was a central character in what book by Charles Dickens?
ANSWERS: 1. All Quiet on the Western Front; 2. Gin; 3. Grace; 4. The Three Wise Men, aka the Three Kings; 5. The Man from Snowy River; 6. Clams; 7. A medical institute; 8. An aunt; 9. India; 10. A Tale of Two Cities.