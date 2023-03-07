Sydney Carton was a central character in what book by Charles Dickens? (Image: Getty)

What award-winning 2022 film was based on a classic 1929 anti-war novel with the same title? What alcoholic drink was once known as Mother’s Ruin? His first names were William Gilbert and he scored 54,000 runs during a cricket career that lasted 44 years. What was his surname? In Christian lore, who were Caspar, Balthasar and Melchior? What famous poem starts with the line: “There was movement at the station”? What seafood is used in the dish spaghetti alle vongole? In New York, what is Sloan Kettering: a department store, a medical institute or an art gallery? Who would a French person address as Tante? Phoolan Devi, the subject of the 1994 film Bandit Queen, led an outlaw gang in what country? Sydney Carton was a central character in what book by Charles Dickens?

ANSWERS: 1. All Quiet on the Western Front; 2. Gin; 3. Grace; 4. The Three Wise Men, aka the Three Kings; 5. The Man from Snowy River; 6. Clams; 7. A medical institute; 8. An aunt; 9. India; 10. A Tale of Two Cities.