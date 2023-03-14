The counter-culture event known as Burning Man takes place in which state: Nevada, Wyoming or California? (Image: Getty)

Who’s the oldest: Rod Stewart, Elton John or Mick Jagger? The counter-culture event known as Burning Man takes place in which state: Nevada, Wyoming or California? The author Theodore Geisel was better known by what name? What town hosts an annual event that has been called the Wimbledon of shearing? Stableford is a scoring system used in what sport? The initials FIFO, when used to describe jobs in remote Australian locations, stands for what? The Indian city of Bengaluru was previously known by what name? Birnam Wood, the latest novel by Eleanor Catton, takes its name from a place in which play by Shakespeare? The virus herpes zoster is better known as what? What international religion was founded in Iran during the 19th century and has its headquarters in the Israeli city of Haifa?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.





























Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Mick Jagger; 2. Nevada; 3. Dr Seuss; 4. Masterton; 5. Golf; 6. Fly in, fly out; 7. Bangalore; 8. Macbeth; 9. Shingles; 10. The Baha’i Faith.