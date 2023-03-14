- Who’s the oldest: Rod Stewart, Elton John or Mick Jagger?
- The counter-culture event known as Burning Man takes place in which state: Nevada, Wyoming or California?
- The author Theodore Geisel was better known by what name?
- What town hosts an annual event that has been called the Wimbledon of shearing?
- Stableford is a scoring system used in what sport?
- The initials FIFO, when used to describe jobs in remote Australian locations, stands for what?
- The Indian city of Bengaluru was previously known by what name?
- Birnam Wood, the latest novel by Eleanor Catton, takes its name from a place in which play by Shakespeare?
- The virus herpes zoster is better known as what?
- What international religion was founded in Iran during the 19th century and has its headquarters in the Israeli city of Haifa?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Mick Jagger; 2. Nevada; 3. Dr Seuss; 4. Masterton; 5. Golf; 6. Fly in, fly out; 7. Bangalore; 8. Macbeth; 9. Shingles; 10. The Baha’i Faith.