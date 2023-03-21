  1. What chart-topping singer and songwriter was born in Christchurch in 1976 to a Chinese-Malaysian mother and a Maori father?
  2. What ingredient is added to bread to prevent birth defects?
  3. Apart from humans, what are the only creatures known to hunt and kill great white sharks?
  4. Dun Mountain, site of New Zealand’s first railway, is near what city?
  5. Where in the world would you see an iconic Space Age structure completed in 1961 and known as the Theme Building?
  6. The Age is a long-established daily newspaper in what city?
  7. What brand of canned soup featured in a famous series of paintings by Andy Warhol?
  8. Where in New York do people assemble to celebrate the New Year?
  9. What is the generic term for the drugs used to treat allergies such as hay fever and hives?
  10.  What New Zealand river has the Waipa as its largest tributary?

 

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Bic Runga; 2. Folic acid; 3. Orcas; 4. Nelson; 5. Los Angeles International Airport; 6. Melbourne; 7. Campbell’s; 8. Times Square; 9. Antihistamines; 10. The Waikato.