- What chart-topping singer and songwriter was born in Christchurch in 1976 to a Chinese-Malaysian mother and a Maori father?
- What ingredient is added to bread to prevent birth defects?
- Apart from humans, what are the only creatures known to hunt and kill great white sharks?
- Dun Mountain, site of New Zealand’s first railway, is near what city?
- Where in the world would you see an iconic Space Age structure completed in 1961 and known as the Theme Building?
- The Age is a long-established daily newspaper in what city?
- What brand of canned soup featured in a famous series of paintings by Andy Warhol?
- Where in New York do people assemble to celebrate the New Year?
- What is the generic term for the drugs used to treat allergies such as hay fever and hives?
- What New Zealand river has the Waipa as its largest tributary?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Bic Runga; 2. Folic acid; 3. Orcas; 4. Nelson; 5. Los Angeles International Airport; 6. Melbourne; 7. Campbell’s; 8. Times Square; 9. Antihistamines; 10. The Waikato.