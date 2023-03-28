- Did prime minister Norman Kirk lead New Zealand’s second, third or fourth Labour government?
- Where in New Zealand is the Isaac Theatre Royal?
- Complete the following quotation: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power …”
- Jura is an island off the coast of which country: Croatia, Brazil or Scotland?
- According to Amnesty International figures, which country carries out the most executions: Saudi Arabia, China or Iran?
- The 2001 Hollywood war movie Black Hawk Down was set in what country?
- The human body produces a hormone called cortisol as a response to what?
- The edible plant samphire usually grows where: in forests, on mountain slopes or on the coast?
- In which American city would you be most likely to eat crawfish etouffee?
- The Stirling Point lookout, famous for its AA signs pointing to towns and cities around the world, overlooks what New Zealand town?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The third; 2. Christchurch; 3. Corrupts absolutely; 4. Scotland; 5. China; 6. Somalia; 7. Stress; 8. On the coast; 9. New Orleans; 10. Bluff.