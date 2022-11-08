- What popular dish is made with beef mince, chilli powder and red kidney beans?
- What time-saving technological innovation was first used at an Ohio supermarket checkout in 1974?
- In the nursery rhyme Inky Pinky Ponky, what did Daddy buy?
- What word meaning a powerful, overwhelming force (or in Britain, a large truck) comes from an ancient Sanskrit word for a huge chariot?
- What is the hometown of the Australian basketball team, the Taipans?
- The “H” in the initials of the organisation known as IHC stands for what?
- What did US presidents Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford and George H W Bush have in common with current president Joe Biden?
- What is the name of the digital personal assistant installed on Apple devices?
- Lapidation, a method of execution still practised in some parts of the world, involves what?
- Which New Zealand university was named after a prime minister?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Chilli con carne; 2. The barcode; 3. A donkey; 4. Juggernaut; 5. Cairns; 6. Handicapped (Intellectually Handicapped Children); 7. They had previously served as vice president; 8. Siri; 9. Stoning to death; 10. Massey.