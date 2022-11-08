What did US presidents Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford (pictured) and George H W Bush have in common with current president Joe Biden? (Image: Getty)

What popular dish is made with beef mince, chilli powder and red kidney beans? What time-saving technological innovation was first used at an Ohio supermarket checkout in 1974? In the nursery rhyme Inky Pinky Ponky, what did Daddy buy? What word meaning a powerful, overwhelming force (or in Britain, a large truck) comes from an ancient Sanskrit word for a huge chariot? What is the hometown of the Australian basketball team, the Taipans? The “H” in the initials of the organisation known as IHC stands for what? What did US presidents Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford and George H W Bush have in common with current president Joe Biden? What is the name of the digital personal assistant installed on Apple devices? Lapidation, a method of execution still practised in some parts of the world, involves what? Which New Zealand university was named after a prime minister?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Chilli con carne; 2. The barcode; 3. A donkey; 4. Juggernaut; 5. Cairns; 6. Handicapped (Intellectually Handicapped Children); 7. They had previously served as vice president; 8. Siri; 9. Stoning to death; 10. Massey.