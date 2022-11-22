In German-speaking countries, what is the term for the traditional leather shorts worn by men? (Image: Getty)

What South Island town recently elected a 23-year-old mayor? What 1973 hit song had the opening line, “Holly came from Miami, FLA”? Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Joe Cokanasiga play rugby for what country? In German-speaking countries, what is the term for the traditional leather shorts worn by men? The traditional folk costume worn by women in the same countries is called what? What singer played the owner of a beauty salon in the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias? In the Do Re Mi musical scale, what note comes after mi? What is the correct form of address for a high court judge: Your Worship, Your Honour or Your Excellency? In what city would see a famous mosque called the Hagia Sophia? What two-word Latin phrase is used when a person involved in an event such as court proceedings is not physically present?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Gore; 2. Walk on the Wild Side, by Lou Reed; 3. England; 4. Lederhosen; 5. A dirndl; 6. Dolly Parton; 7. Fa; 8. Your Honour; 9. Istanbul; 10. In absentia.