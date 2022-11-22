- What South Island town recently elected a 23-year-old mayor?
- What 1973 hit song had the opening line, “Holly came from Miami, FLA”?
- Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Joe Cokanasiga play rugby for what country?
- In German-speaking countries, what is the term for the traditional leather shorts worn by men?
- The traditional folk costume worn by women in the same countries is called what?
- What singer played the owner of a beauty salon in the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias?
- In the Do Re Mi musical scale, what note comes after mi?
- What is the correct form of address for a high court judge: Your Worship, Your Honour or Your Excellency?
- In what city would see a famous mosque called the Hagia Sophia?
- What two-word Latin phrase is used when a person involved in an event such as court proceedings is not physically present?
ANSWERS: 1. Gore; 2. Walk on the Wild Side, by Lou Reed; 3. England; 4. Lederhosen; 5. A dirndl; 6. Dolly Parton; 7. Fa; 8. Your Honour; 9. Istanbul; 10. In absentia.