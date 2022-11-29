- What rural town was closest to the epicentre of the 2010 Canterbury earthquake?
- What literary genre is known by the initials YA?
- Which city was the site of the world’s first stock exchange: Amsterdam, London or Paris?
- Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart acquired her wealth from what industry?
- What would you use to create a cedilla: a pen, a sewing machine or a paintbrush?
- In what type of ethnic restaurant would you be served barszcz and pierogi?
- Which Southeast Asian country has been governed for 63 years by the People’s Action Party?
- In The Muppet Show, what was the nationality of the chef?
- In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services, what woman’s name represents the letter J?
- Atrial fibrillation is a medical condition that affects which part of the body: the heart, the eyes or the hands?
ANSWERS: 1. Darfield; 2. Young adult; 3. Amsterdam; 4. Mining; 5. A pen; 6. Polish; 7. Singapore; 8. Swedish; 9. Juliet; 10. The heart.