What rural town was closest to the epicentre of the 2010 Canterbury earthquake? What literary genre is known by the initials YA? Which city was the site of the world’s first stock exchange: Amsterdam, London or Paris? Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart acquired her wealth from what industry? What would you use to create a cedilla: a pen, a sewing machine or a paintbrush? In what type of ethnic restaurant would you be served barszcz and pierogi? Which Southeast Asian country has been governed for 63 years by the People’s Action Party? In The Muppet Show, what was the nationality of the chef? In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services, what woman’s name represents the letter J? Atrial fibrillation is a medical condition that affects which part of the body: the heart, the eyes or the hands?





ANSWERS: 1. Darfield; 2. Young adult; 3. Amsterdam; 4. Mining; 5. A pen; 6. Polish; 7. Singapore; 8. Swedish; 9. Juliet; 10. The heart.