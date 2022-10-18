- What was the occupation of the comic strip character Tintin?
- In Māori mythology, which southern North Island lake is one of the eyes of the great fish caught by Māui?
- Who wrote the line: “Man is born free and everywhere he is in chains”?
- Which American rock band took its name from a beehive hair style, which in turn took its name from a bomber?
- Havana, Supreme and Emporio are brands of what?
- What famous road in the hills above Los Angeles gave its name to a 2001 mystery movie starring Naomi Watts?
- Where in the body is the perineum: the groin, the stomach or the nose?
- Communist East Germany’s Ministry for State Security was commonly known by what name?
- Complete the following quotation: “Music hath charms to soothe …”
- What popular model of Japanese car took its name from the ring of light around the sun?
ANSWERS: 1. Reporter; 2. Lake Wairarapa; 3. Karl Marx; 4. The B-52s; 5. Coffee; 6. Mulholland Drive; 7. The groin; 8. The Stasi; 9. The savage breast; 10. The Toyota Corona.