- What country lies immediately south of the Strait of Gibraltar?
- By dropping one letter, what word meaning an angry speech can be changed to one meaning an exchange of goods?
- Ned Stark, Viserys Targaryen and Melisandre are characters in what TV series?
- What sport involves a line of scrimmage?
- As musicians, what did Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain have in common with Paul McCartney?
- What city in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area is home to Disneyland?
- Bean curd is more commonly known by what name of Chinese/Japanese origin?
- What is the common factor in the films Sully, Memphis Belle and The Pursuit of D B Cooper?
- The musical Sunshine on Leith features songs by what duo?
- What English city has a 2.8km walk that follows the remains of a Roman wall dating back to 200AD?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Morocco; 2. Tirade/trade; 3. Game of Thrones; 4. American football (gridiron); 5. They were left-handed; 6. Anaheim; 7. Tofu; 8. They involve aircraft; 9. The Proclaimers; 10. London.