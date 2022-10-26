- In what series of films did Sam Neill play a character named Dr Alan Grant?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a roll of parchment can be altered to one meaning a leisurely walk?
- On which part of the body would you wear a toque, a kippah or a busby?
- What sporting contest was inspired by the feat of a Greek messenger named Philippides in 490 BC?
- In what city would you find an elevated park known as the High Line?
- What international chain of luxury hotels took its name from a mystical Tibetan kingdom in a 1933 novel?
- In cooking, what is the American equivalent of the New Zealand term “crumbed”?
- What historical figure has been played in films by Clark Gable, Marlon Brando and Mel Gibson?
- North Canterbury’s Waipara River flows into what bay?
- Complete the following line from a 1986 hit song: “First we take Manhattan, then we take …”
ANSWERS: 1. Jurassic Park; 2. Scroll/stroll; 3. On the head; 4. The marathon; 5. New York; 6. Shangri-La; 7. Breaded; 8. Bounty mutineer Fletcher Christian; 9. Pegasus Bay; 10. Berlin.