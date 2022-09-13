- In the security pact known as Aukus, what does the letter A stand for?
- In a series of comic novels by P G Wodehouse, what was the name of Bertie Wooster’s valet?
- In medicine, HDL and LDL are good and bad types of what?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning an armed robbery can be altered to one meaning a mechanism for lifting things?
- What politician was described as a hard dog to keep on the porch?
- Which English Premier League football club is known by the abbreviation AVL?
- Would you find a whammy bar on a guitar, in a gym or on a tractor?
- What did the poet John Milton, the rock musician Jeff Healey and the legendary Greek author Homer have in common?
- A gourmand is a connoisseur of fine food – true or false?
- Plantar fasciitis is a painful condition that affects which part of the human body?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Australia; 2. Jeeves; 3. Cholesterol; 4. Heist/hoist; 5. President Bill Clinton; 6. Aston Villa; 7. On a guitar; 8. Blindness; 9. False (strictly speaking, a gourmand is someone who eats too much); 10. The foot (specifically the heel).