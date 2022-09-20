  1. Who paid for a miniature train to be built in Hagley Park, Christchurch, as a gift to the city following the 2019 mosque massacres?
  2. In the agricultural sector, what does the letter T stand for in the initials NAIT?
  3. Creatures called Dementors occur in stories by which author: JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis or JK Rowling?
  4. What are the colours of the Ukrainian flag?
  5. In the classic TV comedy series Steptoe and Son, what was the first name of the older Steptoe?
  6. In the New Zealand honours system, which ranks highest: the Order of NZ, the Order of Merit or the titles Knight and Dame?
  7. Which is the second-largest city in the state of Victoria?
  8. At the Athens Olympics in 2004, what woman became the first New Zealander to win a cycling gold medal?
  9. Who is the minister of housing?
  10. Besides the double bass, what stringed instrument is used in Dixieland jazz and bluegrass music?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens); 2. Tracing; 3. JK Rowling; 4. Blue and yellow; 5. Albert; 6. The Order of New Zealand; 7. Geelong; 8. Sarah Ulmer; 9. Megan Woods; 10. The banjo.