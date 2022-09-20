- Who paid for a miniature train to be built in Hagley Park, Christchurch, as a gift to the city following the 2019 mosque massacres?
- In the agricultural sector, what does the letter T stand for in the initials NAIT?
- Creatures called Dementors occur in stories by which author: JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis or JK Rowling?
- What are the colours of the Ukrainian flag?
- In the classic TV comedy series Steptoe and Son, what was the first name of the older Steptoe?
- In the New Zealand honours system, which ranks highest: the Order of NZ, the Order of Merit or the titles Knight and Dame?
- Which is the second-largest city in the state of Victoria?
- At the Athens Olympics in 2004, what woman became the first New Zealander to win a cycling gold medal?
- Who is the minister of housing?
- Besides the double bass, what stringed instrument is used in Dixieland jazz and bluegrass music?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens); 2. Tracing; 3. JK Rowling; 4. Blue and yellow; 5. Albert; 6. The Order of New Zealand; 7. Geelong; 8. Sarah Ulmer; 9. Megan Woods; 10. The banjo.