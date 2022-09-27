- At which Olympic Games was God Defend New Zealand first used as the national anthem: 1968, 1972 or 1976?
- What country is known by its own people as Suomi?
- In what TV series did the main character have an on-and-off affair with a man known as Mr Big?
- What type of business is the firm Allen and Unwin involved in?
- What is the English translation of the title Te Arikinui?
- Film directors Wes Craven, David Cronenberg and John Carpenter are associated with what movie genre?
- In the motor industry, what do the letters GT stand for?
- What product is made by the companies Talbot Forest, Barrys Bay and Puhoi Valley?
- Who succeeded Margaret Thatcher as British prime minister in 1990?
- “Rows and flows of angel hair/And ice cream castles in the air” are lines from a song by which singer-songwriter?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 1972; 2. Finland; 3. Sex and the City; 4. Book publishing; 5. Maori Queen; 6. Horror; 7. Gran Turismo (Italian for “grand touring”); 8. Cheese; 9. John Major; 10. Joni Mitchell.