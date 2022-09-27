  1. At which Olympic Games was God Defend New Zealand first used as the national anthem: 1968, 1972 or 1976?
  2. What country is known by its own people as Suomi?
  3. In what TV series did the main character have an on-and-off affair with a man known as Mr Big?
  4. What type of business is the firm Allen and Unwin involved in?
  5. What is the English translation of the title Te Arikinui?
  6. Film directors Wes Craven, David Cronenberg and John Carpenter are associated with what movie genre?
  7. In the motor industry, what do the letters GT stand for?
  8. What product is made by the companies Talbot Forest, Barrys Bay and Puhoi Valley?
  9. Who succeeded Margaret Thatcher as British prime minister in 1990?
  10. "Rows and flows of angel hair/And ice cream castles in the air" are lines from a song by which singer-songwriter?

 














ANSWERS: 1. 1972; 2. Finland; 3. Sex and the City; 4. Book publishing; 5. Maori Queen; 6. Horror; 7. Gran Turismo (Italian for “grand touring”); 8. Cheese; 9. John Major; 10. Joni Mitchell.