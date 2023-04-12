- “You know you’re soaking in it” was a famous line from a TV commercial for what product?
- What capital city was built around Lake Burley Griffin?
- Sarah Ulmer was the first New Zealander to win an Olympic gold medal in what sport?
- Tagalog is a language commonly spoken in what country?
- Who said: “Anybody can jump a motorcycle. The trouble begins when you try to land it”?
- Paula Southgate is the mayor of what NZ city?
- Sir George Ivan Morrison, born in Belfast in 1945, is better known by what name?
- Which food is associated with the English town of Melton Mowbray: stilton cheese, smoked kippers or pork pies?
- The Camargue region of southern France was formed by the delta of what river?
- What Australian animal has venomous spurs on its hind feet?
ANSWERS: 1. Palmolive dishwashing liquid; 2. Canberra; 3. Cycling; 4. The Philippines; 5. Stuntman Evel Knievel; 6. Hamilton; 7. Van Morrison; 8. Pork pies; 9. The Rhone; 10. The platypus.