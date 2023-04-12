  1. “You know you’re soaking in it” was a famous line from a TV commercial for what product?
  2. What capital city was built around Lake Burley Griffin?
  3. Sarah Ulmer was the first New Zealander to win an Olympic gold medal in what sport?
  4. Tagalog is a language commonly spoken in what country?
  5. Who said: “Anybody can jump a motorcycle. The trouble begins when you try to land it”?
  6. Paula Southgate is the mayor of what NZ city?
  7. Sir George Ivan Morrison, born in Belfast in 1945, is better known by what name?
  8. Which food is associated with the English town of Melton Mowbray: stilton cheese, smoked kippers or pork pies?
  9. The Camargue region of southern France was formed by the delta of what river?
  10. What Australian animal has venomous spurs on its hind feet?











Please scroll down for the answers: 

















































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Palmolive dishwashing liquid; 2. Canberra; 3. Cycling; 4. The Philippines; 5. Stuntman Evel Knievel; 6. Hamilton; 7. Van Morrison; 8. Pork pies; 9.   The Rhone; 10. The platypus.