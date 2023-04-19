- In the 1982 movie ‘Sophie’s Choice’, who won an Academy Award for playing Sophie?
- The letters SIDS, when referring to baby fatalities, stand for what?
- In motorsport, what is the name of the world championship for single-seater electric cars?
- Savoy, red and drumhead are varieties of what?
- In which New Zealand city would you see a memorial to Labour prime minister Michael Savage?
- Kuta Beach is a tourist resort in what country?
- The Canadian band Barenaked Ladies provided the theme song for what long-running comedy series?
- The Gulf of Tonkin was the site of an international confrontation in what war?
- The Moskva River runs through what city?
- Which of the following cities doesn’t have a casino: Dunedin, Hamilton or Rotorua?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Meryl Streep; 2. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome; 3. Formula E; 4. Cabbage; 5. Auckland; 6. Indonesia; 7. The Big Bang Theory; 8. The Vietnam War; 9. Moscow; 10. Rotorua.