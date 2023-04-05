- The title character in the 2017 movie I, Tonya was a champion in what sport?
- Which was completed first: the Sydney Opera House or the Beehive?
- What chocolate sponge cake is traditionally layered with whipped cream and maraschino cherries?
- What bird is depicted on the flag of Papua New Guinea?
- The series of concerts known as the BBC Proms is traditionally held in what London venue?
- In which American city would you find the Gateway Arch?
- In a children’s story by Beatrix Potter, what type of creature is Mr Jeremy Fisher?
- In what country would you be most likely to attend an eisteddfod?
- Albert Finney, Brendan Gleeson, Timothy Spall and John Lithgow have all played what real-life 20th-century figure on screen?
- In tennis, what is the term for a score of 40-40?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Ice skating; 2. The Sydney Opera House; 3. Black Forest cake; 4. The Bird of Paradise; 5. The Royal Albert Hall; 6. St Louis; 7. A frog; 8. Wales; 9. Winston Churchill; 10. Deuce.