- What national institution has a Māori name that translates as “container of treasures”?
- What word can follow yellow, Christmas and wild?
- What English singer recently topped global pop charts with a 1985 song that was revived in the TV series Stranger Things?
- Complete the three traditional Christian virtues: Faith, hope and …
- The oldest international treaty still in force was signed in 1373 between England and what other country: Sweden, Austria or Portugal?
- What large body of water is often referred to as the Pond?
- What Hollywood A-lister was awarded the Church of Scientology’s Freedom Medal of Valor?
- Which capital city is furthest from the equator: Moscow, Wellington or Ottawa?
- A dish cooked parmigiana-style uses what ingredient?
- The feminist Germaine Greer, the actor Warren Beatty and the singer Neil Sedaka were born in which decade?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Te Papa Tongarewa; 2. Card; 3. Kate Bush; 4. Charity (sometimes referred to as love); 5. Portugal; 6. The Atlantic Ocean; 7. Tom Cruise; 8. Moscow; 9. Parmesan cheese; 10. The 1930s.