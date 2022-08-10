  1. What word meaning a government decree is also the name of an Italian car maker?
  2. What insect’s larvae feed on milkweed?
  3. What was James Bond’s rank in the navy before he became a Secret Service agent?
  4. Kriek lambic is a type of what alcoholic beverage?
  5. The “Auld Alliance” was a treaty agreed in 1295 between Scotland and what European country?
  6. “Roam if you want to” is a line from a 1989 hit song by what band?
  7. Name the decade in which the first National party government was elected, the NZ Symphony Orchestra was formed and schools were closed because of a polio epidemic.
  8. According to the Bible, what is the root of all evil?
  9. The American multinational company Procter and Gamble markets what: pharmaceuticals, personal health care products or snack foods?
ANSWERS: 1. Fiat; 2. The monarch butterfly; 3. Commander; 4. Beer; 5. France; 6. The B-52s; 7. The 1940s; 8. The love of money; 9. Health care products; 10. Horse racing.