- What word meaning a government decree is also the name of an Italian car maker?
- What insect’s larvae feed on milkweed?
- What was James Bond’s rank in the navy before he became a Secret Service agent?
- Kriek lambic is a type of what alcoholic beverage?
- The “Auld Alliance” was a treaty agreed in 1295 between Scotland and what European country?
- “Roam if you want to” is a line from a 1989 hit song by what band?
- Name the decade in which the first National party government was elected, the NZ Symphony Orchestra was formed and schools were closed because of a polio epidemic.
- According to the Bible, what is the root of all evil?
- The American multinational company Procter and Gamble markets what: pharmaceuticals, personal health care products or snack foods?
- The British-based Italian Frankie Dettori is a leading figure in what sport?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Fiat; 2. The monarch butterfly; 3. Commander; 4. Beer; 5. France; 6. The B-52s; 7. The 1940s; 8. The love of money; 9. Health care products; 10. Horse racing.