  1. What two-word Italian phrase, often used in connection with eating, means “in the open air”?
  2. What Beach Boys hit song referred to Sheriff John Stone?
  3. In the nursery rhyme The Grand Old Duke of York, how many men did the duke have?
  4. A Grimbarian is a resident of what coastal English city?
  5. Does the French phrase “mot juste” mean a witty statement, a fair outcome or a curse?
  6. Anaru is the Māori form of what male first name?
  7. How many American states have names that begin with either “North” or “South”?
  8. Dr Nick Riviera is a recurring character in what TV series?
  9. Where in New Zealand is the winemaking region known as the Gibbston Valley?
  10. What word can mean a long thick pillow or a tool for cutting bricks?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Al fresco; 2. Sloop John B; 3. Ten thousand; 4. Grimsby; 5. A witty statement; 6. Andrew; 7. Four (North and South Carolina and North and South Dakota); 8. The Simpsons; 9. Central Otago; 10. Bolster.