- What two-word Italian phrase, often used in connection with eating, means “in the open air”?
- What Beach Boys hit song referred to Sheriff John Stone?
- In the nursery rhyme The Grand Old Duke of York, how many men did the duke have?
- A Grimbarian is a resident of what coastal English city?
- Does the French phrase “mot juste” mean a witty statement, a fair outcome or a curse?
- Anaru is the Māori form of what male first name?
- How many American states have names that begin with either “North” or “South”?
- Dr Nick Riviera is a recurring character in what TV series?
- Where in New Zealand is the winemaking region known as the Gibbston Valley?
- What word can mean a long thick pillow or a tool for cutting bricks?
ANSWERS: 1. Al fresco; 2. Sloop John B; 3. Ten thousand; 4. Grimsby; 5. A witty statement; 6. Andrew; 7. Four (North and South Carolina and North and South Dakota); 8. The Simpsons; 9. Central Otago; 10. Bolster.