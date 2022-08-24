  1. What A-list Hollywood male actor first came to prominence in the 1970s TV series Welcome Back Kotter?
  2. In what country would you find the Dingle Peninsula?
  3. The Old Ghost Road is a mountain biking and tramping track in which New Zealand region?
  4. Malcolm, Banquo and Hecate are characters in which play by Shakespeare?
  5. What is the French word for the mechanism that shifts the chain from one sprocket to another in a bicycle gearing system?
  6. Complete the title of a hit movie from 2000: Crouching Tiger, Hidden …
  7. Tim, Rose and a cow named Lucy are characters in what popular children’s story?
  8. On a map of Australia, what word precedes York, Byron, Howe and Leeuwin?
  9. Who founded the NZ political website Kiwiblog?
  10. What large Mediterranean island is home to a country whose existence is officially recognised only by Turkey?

 














ANSWERS: 1. John Travolta; 2. Ireland; 3. The West Coast; 4. Macbeth; 5. Derailleur; 6. Dragon; 7. Badjelly the Witch; 8. Cape; 9. David Farrar; 10. Cyprus.