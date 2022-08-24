- What A-list Hollywood male actor first came to prominence in the 1970s TV series Welcome Back Kotter?
- In what country would you find the Dingle Peninsula?
- The Old Ghost Road is a mountain biking and tramping track in which New Zealand region?
- Malcolm, Banquo and Hecate are characters in which play by Shakespeare?
- What is the French word for the mechanism that shifts the chain from one sprocket to another in a bicycle gearing system?
- Complete the title of a hit movie from 2000: Crouching Tiger, Hidden …
- Tim, Rose and a cow named Lucy are characters in what popular children’s story?
- On a map of Australia, what word precedes York, Byron, Howe and Leeuwin?
- Who founded the NZ political website Kiwiblog?
- What large Mediterranean island is home to a country whose existence is officially recognised only by Turkey?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. John Travolta; 2. Ireland; 3. The West Coast; 4. Macbeth; 5. Derailleur; 6. Dragon; 7. Badjelly the Witch; 8. Cape; 9. David Farrar; 10. Cyprus.