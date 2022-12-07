  1. What long-established New Zealand daily newspaper has initials that led to it being nicknamed the Oddity?
  2. Which is the second-largest city in New South Wales?
  3. Complete the title of a best-selling satirical book from the 1980s: Real Men Don’t Eat …
  4. The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded in what competition?
  5. Spermaceti, a waxy substance used to make cosmetics and candles, is obtained from what?
  6. Emetophobia is a fear of what: vomiting, dreams or being left alone?
  7. What is the English name of the wading bird known to Māori as the kotuku?
  8. What Italian phrase meaning “four seasons” is the name of a type of pizza and also of a famous 18th-century musical composition by Vivaldi?
  9. What male name is also the Latin word for king?
  10. Complete the first line of a popular Australian children’s song: “Kookaburra sits in the old …”


Please scroll down for the answers: 

ANSWERS: 1. The Otago Daily Times (ODT); 2. Newcastle; 3. Quiche; 4. The Cannes Film Festival; 5. Whales; 6. Vomiting; 7. White heron; 8. Quattro stagioni; 9. Rex; 10. Gum tree.