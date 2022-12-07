The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded in what competition? (Image: Getty)

What long-established New Zealand daily newspaper has initials that led to it being nicknamed the Oddity? Which is the second-largest city in New South Wales? Complete the title of a best-selling satirical book from the 1980s: Real Men Don’t Eat … The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded in what competition? Spermaceti, a waxy substance used to make cosmetics and candles, is obtained from what? Emetophobia is a fear of what: vomiting, dreams or being left alone? What is the English name of the wading bird known to Māori as the kotuku? What Italian phrase meaning “four seasons” is the name of a type of pizza and also of a famous 18th-century musical composition by Vivaldi? What male name is also the Latin word for king? Complete the first line of a popular Australian children’s song: “Kookaburra sits in the old …”





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. The Otago Daily Times (ODT); 2. Newcastle; 3. Quiche; 4. The Cannes Film Festival; 5. Whales; 6. Vomiting; 7. White heron; 8. Quattro stagioni; 9. Rex; 10. Gum tree.