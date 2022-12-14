- What classic sci-fi movie included the lines: “You maniacs! You blew it up! God damn you all to hell!”
- Montego Bay is a tourist town in what country?
- Stewart Guthrie of Dunedin was posthumously awarded the George Cross for gallantry for his role in what incident?
- Who sang at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer?
- Which Hollywood star launched a commercial range of sauces and salad dressings?
- What city hosted the first Olympic Games to be held in the southern hemisphere?
- The ski resort of Sun Valley is in which American state: Utah, Colorado or Idaho?
- Which Middle Eastern country had a team in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup?
- What was New Zealand’s population in 1980: 2.5 million, 3.1 million or 3.9 million?
- The Southern Tablelands is a region in which Australian state?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Planet of the Apes; 2. Jamaica; 3. The Aramoana shootings of 1990; 4. Kiri Te Kanawa; 5. Paul Newman; 6. Melbourne; 7. Idaho; 8. Lebanon; 9. 3.1 million; 10. New South Wales.