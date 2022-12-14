The Southern Tablelands is a region in which Australian state? (Image: Getty)

What classic sci-fi movie included the lines: “You maniacs! You blew it up! God damn you all to hell!” Montego Bay is a tourist town in what country? Stewart Guthrie of Dunedin was posthumously awarded the George Cross for gallantry for his role in what incident? Who sang at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer? Which Hollywood star launched a commercial range of sauces and salad dressings? What city hosted the first Olympic Games to be held in the southern hemisphere? The ski resort of Sun Valley is in which American state: Utah, Colorado or Idaho? Which Middle Eastern country had a team in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup? What was New Zealand’s population in 1980: 2.5 million, 3.1 million or 3.9 million? The Southern Tablelands is a region in which Australian state?

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Planet of the Apes; 2. Jamaica; 3. The Aramoana shootings of 1990; 4. Kiri Te Kanawa; 5. Paul Newman; 6. Melbourne; 7. Idaho; 8. Lebanon; 9. 3.1 million; 10. New South Wales.