- Which TV celebrity made a series about his attempts to become a farmer: Jeremy Clarkson, Gordon Ramsay or Graham Norton?
- In Britain, who are sometimes known as the rozzers?
- King Victor Emmanuel III reigned from 1900 till 1946 in what country?
- In Parliament in 2007, who called National Party leader John Key a rich prick?
- Wellington football team the Phoenix play in what colours?
- What British brand of sauce has a name inspired by London’s Houses of Parliament?
- In the comic strip Peanuts, what character plays a toy grand piano?
- What is the meaning of the word ululating: wailing, gently rising and falling, or showing hesitation?
- What is the staple ingredient in a croque monsieur: chicken, bread or beans?
- Complete a famous line from the 1996 movie Jerry McGuire: “You had me at …”
ANSWERS: 1. Jeremy Clarkson; 2. The police; 3. Italy; 4. Michael Cullen; 5. Yellow and black; 6. HP Sauce; 7. Schroeder; 8. Wailing; 9. Bread; 10. Hello.