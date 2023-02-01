Jacinda Ardern was the world’s second prime minister to have a baby while in office. Who was the first? (Image: Getty)

Jacinda Ardern was the world’s second prime minister to have a baby while in office. Who was the first? The Australian National University is located in what city? “Strumpet” is an old word meaning what: a species of flower, a traditional Cornish cake or a prostitute? “King of the Mountains” is an award traditionally given in what sport? British band UB40 had a No 1 hit in 1983 with which Neil Diamond song? The skin rash urticaria is more commonly known as what? Famous 1990s All Blacks named Ian and Michael shared what surname? In a nursery rhyme, who found the cupboard was bare? What type of bird is the shoveller? What is the English name of the Whanganui lake known by Maori as Rotokawau?





ANSWERS: 1. Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan; 2. Canberra; 3. A prostitute; 4. Cycling; 5. Red Red Wine; 6. Hives; 7. Jones; 8. Old Mother Hubbard; 9. A duck; 10. Virginia Lake.