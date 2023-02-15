- Professor Calculus, Bianca Castafiore and Nestor the butler are characters in what books?
- What famous law enforcement agency has the initials RCMP?
- His first names were Wystan Hugh and he wrote poems. What was his surname?
- In the initials of the ACT party, what does the C stand for?
- What first name is shared by an actor and singer with the surname Donovan, an actor with the surname Moamoa and the title character in a series of novels by Robert Ludlum?
- What car company produced models called the Tredia, the Galant and the Sigma?
- What ethnic cuisine includes dishes called kreplach, kishka and matzo balls?
- Where was the New Zealand Company’s first settlement in the South Island: Nelson, Christchurch or Invercargill?
- Who has a summer residence at a place called Castel Gandolfo?
- The Ironman World Championship is a multisport event held annually in what American state?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Tintin books; 2. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police; 3. Auden; 4. Consumers; 5. Jason; 6. Mitsubishi; 7. Jewish; 8. Nelson; 9. The pope; 10. Hawaii.