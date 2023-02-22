What city was the hometown of broadcaster Patrick Gower, actress Melanie Lynskey and All Black Conrad Smith? (Image: Getty)

What city was the hometown of broadcaster Patrick Gower, actress Melanie Lynskey and All Black Conrad Smith? Taiaroa Head is the tip of what peninsula? What is the French term for a word or phrase that’s open to two interpretations, one of which is often sexually suggestive? What country has the internet country code de.? What surname is shared by an actress with the first name Antonia and her uncle, a former politician with the first name Richard? Grand mal and petit mal are forms of what? What town in southern France is famous for its aged blue cheeses made from sheep’s milk? On a map of the world, what are the Namib, the Sonora, the Atacama and the Simpson? In the British media, what are known as redtops? By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning an interruption to a power supply can be changed to one meaning anger or shock?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. New Plymouth; 2. Otago Peninsula; 3. Double entendre; 4. Germany; 5. Prebble; 6. Epilepsy; 7. Roquefort; 8. Deserts; 9. Tabloid newspapers; 10. Outage/outrage.