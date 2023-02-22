- What city was the hometown of broadcaster Patrick Gower, actress Melanie Lynskey and All Black Conrad Smith?
- Taiaroa Head is the tip of what peninsula?
- What is the French term for a word or phrase that’s open to two interpretations, one of which is often sexually suggestive?
- What country has the internet country code de.?
- What surname is shared by an actress with the first name Antonia and her uncle, a former politician with the first name Richard?
- Grand mal and petit mal are forms of what?
- What town in southern France is famous for its aged blue cheeses made from sheep’s milk?
- On a map of the world, what are the Namib, the Sonora, the Atacama and the Simpson?
- In the British media, what are known as redtops?
- By inserting an extra letter, what word meaning an interruption to a power supply can be changed to one meaning anger or shock?
ANSWERS: 1. New Plymouth; 2. Otago Peninsula; 3. Double entendre; 4. Germany; 5. Prebble; 6. Epilepsy; 7. Roquefort; 8. Deserts; 9. Tabloid newspapers; 10. Outage/outrage.