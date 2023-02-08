- What provincial city was the hometown of 19th-century prime minister John Ballance, rock and roll pioneer Johnny Devlin and chef Peter Gordon?
- What Brazilian city is named after St Paul?
- Which former politician recently took over as New Zealand’s High Commissioner in London?
- In law, what is the difference between robbery and theft?
- Oscar-nominated 2022 movie The Fabelmans is based on the early life of what Hollywood figure?
- In a novel by Oscar Wilde, who sold his soul in exchange for eternal youth?
- Where in NZ is Orangetheory Stadium?
- Which unit of measurement is named after the scientist Alexander Graham Bell?
- What sport features an event called a criterium?
- Prior to Donald Trump, who was the only US president to have been divorced?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Whanganui; 2. Sao Paulo; 3. Phil Goff; 4. Robbery involves violence or the threat of violence; 5. Steven Spielberg; 6. Dorian Gray; 7. Christchurch; 8. The decibel; 9. Cycling; 10. Ronald Reagan.