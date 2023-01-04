Who was the subject of Don McLean’s 1972 hit song Vincent (sometimes referred to as Starry Starry Night)? (Image: Getty)

What Olympic event includes cross-country running, fencing and pistol shooting? Which religious denomination uses the Book of Common Prayer? Who was the subject of Don McLean’s 1972 hit song Vincent (sometimes referred to as Starry Starry Night)? Muscovado and Demerara are types of what? London’s Charing Cross Road is noted for shops selling what: fashion, antiques or books? In the initials USSR, what did the second S stand for? What was unusual about the character played by Daryl Hannah in the 1984 movie Splash? Who was knighted in 2016 for services to shearing? Name the decade in which Lotto was launched, New Zealand won the first Rugby World Cup and the movie Goodbye Pork Pie was released. Huhana is the Māori version of what female name?

ANSWERS: 1. The modern pentathlon; 2. The Church of England (Anglican); 3. Vincent Van Gogh; 4. Sugar; 5. Books; 6. Socialist; 7. She was a mermaid; 8. Sir David Fagan; 9. The 1980s; 10. Susan.