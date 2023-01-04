- What Olympic event includes cross-country running, fencing and pistol shooting?
- Which religious denomination uses the Book of Common Prayer?
- Who was the subject of Don McLean’s 1972 hit song Vincent (sometimes referred to as Starry Starry Night)?
- Muscovado and Demerara are types of what?
- London’s Charing Cross Road is noted for shops selling what: fashion, antiques or books?
- In the initials USSR, what did the second S stand for?
- What was unusual about the character played by Daryl Hannah in the 1984 movie Splash?
- Who was knighted in 2016 for services to shearing?
- Name the decade in which Lotto was launched, New Zealand won the first Rugby World Cup and the movie Goodbye Pork Pie was released.
- Huhana is the Māori version of what female name?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The modern pentathlon; 2. The Church of England (Anglican); 3. Vincent Van Gogh; 4. Sugar; 5. Books; 6. Socialist; 7. She was a mermaid; 8. Sir David Fagan; 9. The 1980s; 10. Susan.