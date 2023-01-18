- What age were Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Janis Joplin when they died?
- Denarau Island is a tourist resort in what country?
- A mule results from the mating of a male donkey and a female horse – true or false?
- What word can precede belt, fingers and light?
- London’s Lombard Street is associated with which business: finance, music or diamonds?
- Loki is an evil spirit in which mythology?
- What word can mean either a milky pudding or a trip paid for by someone else?
- What is the name of the liquid that surrounds an unborn baby during pregnancy?
- Which British pop musician performed at Princess Diana’s funeral?
- In what classic film did one of the main characters die in a hail of bullets at a toll booth?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 27; 2. Fiji; 3. True; 4. Green; 5. Finance; 6. Norse; 7. Junket; 8. Amniotic fluid; 9. Elton John; 10. The Godfather.