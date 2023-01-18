What age were Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain (pictured) and Janis Joplin when they died? (Image: Getty)

What age were Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Janis Joplin when they died? Denarau Island is a tourist resort in what country? A mule results from the mating of a male donkey and a female horse – true or false? What word can precede belt, fingers and light? London’s Lombard Street is associated with which business: finance, music or diamonds? Loki is an evil spirit in which mythology? What word can mean either a milky pudding or a trip paid for by someone else? What is the name of the liquid that surrounds an unborn baby during pregnancy? Which British pop musician performed at Princess Diana’s funeral? In what classic film did one of the main characters die in a hail of bullets at a toll booth?





