- What word of Yiddish origin means to talk in a chatty way, usually with the aim of impressing or manipulating someone?
- What is the more common term for halitosis?
- Who was nicknamed “the Bugman” for his segment on Maggie Barry’s TV gardening show?
- What sport would you watch at Watkins Glen?
- What adjective preceded the names of an English folk hero called John and an American rock and roller called Richard?
- What does the D stand for in the initials PTSD?
- The Dutchman Petrus Stuyvesant was an influential figure in the early history of what city?
- Huffer is a New Zealand brand of what?
- In the Nordic TV crime series The Bridge, what countries did the bridge connect?
- In what NZ city would you ride the Durie Hill elevator?
ANSWERS: 1. Schmooze; 2. Bad breath; 3. Ruud Kleinpaste; 4. Motor racing; 5. Little; 6. Disorder; 7. New York; 8. Clothing; 9. Sweden and Denmark; 10. Whanganui.