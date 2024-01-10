  1. What is the three-letter brand name of the world’s best-selling ballpoint pen?
  2. Mt Te Aroha is a peak in what North Island range?
  3. What is the English name of the islands known to Argentinians as Islas Malvinas?
  4. In France, what is the meaning of a sign that says “Défense de fumer”?
  5. In the titles of hit songs by Cliff Richard, the Guess Who and Toots and the Maytals, what word followed Devil, American and Beautiful?
  6. What field of study was described as the dismal science?
  7. In a famous advertising slogan, what cleaned with the power of liquid lightning?
  8. What is the English name of the bird known to Māori as the puteketeke?
  9. What multinational brand of power tools takes its name from the largest city in the US state of Wisconsin?
  10. Which country won its independence first: Indonesia, Algeria or Fiji?

 









Please scroll down for the answers:  


































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Bic; 2. The Kaimais; 3. The Falkland Islands; 4. No smoking; 5. Woman; 6. Economics; 7. Handy Andy; 8. Crested grebe; 9. Milwaukee; 10. Indonesia.