- What is the three-letter brand name of the world’s best-selling ballpoint pen?
- Mt Te Aroha is a peak in what North Island range?
- What is the English name of the islands known to Argentinians as Islas Malvinas?
- In France, what is the meaning of a sign that says “Défense de fumer”?
- In the titles of hit songs by Cliff Richard, the Guess Who and Toots and the Maytals, what word followed Devil, American and Beautiful?
- What field of study was described as the dismal science?
- In a famous advertising slogan, what cleaned with the power of liquid lightning?
- What is the English name of the bird known to Māori as the puteketeke?
- What multinational brand of power tools takes its name from the largest city in the US state of Wisconsin?
- Which country won its independence first: Indonesia, Algeria or Fiji?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Bic; 2. The Kaimais; 3. The Falkland Islands; 4. No smoking; 5. Woman; 6. Economics; 7. Handy Andy; 8. Crested grebe; 9. Milwaukee; 10. Indonesia.