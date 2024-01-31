Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 31, 2023

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 31, 2023
Serengeti National Park is in which country: Kenya, South Africa or Tanzania? (Image: Getty)
The Quizmaster
The Quizmaster
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
His first names were Cecil Blount and he was a director of epic films. What was his surname?What handcraft involves the use of an implement called a hook?What California beach gave its name to a model of Chevrolet car, a popular liqueur and a style of surfboard?In the current NZ parliament, how many electorate seats are held by Green MPs?Serengeti National Park is in which country: Kenya, South Africa or Tanzania?What instrumental hit tune of 1962 had the Spanish title “El Solo Toro” and included sounds recorded in a bullfighting ar...
Change is afoot for NZ's regulatory financial landscape
Finance

Change is afoot for NZ's regulatory financial landscape

The complex regulatory landscape is a cost burden for firms. 

Rebecca Howard 8:30am
Law & Regulation

Govt praises and kills Productivity Commission

'It is kind of Kafkaesque': Shaw on death of Productivity Commission.

Ian Llewellyn 8:12am
Govt praises and kills Productivity Commission
Property

Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants

The 5-star Intercontinental offers 139 upmarket rooms.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants

More The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday January 30, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday January 30, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 30 Jan 2024
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 26, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 26, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 26 Jan 2024
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 25 Jan 2024
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 24, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 24, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 24 Jan 2024