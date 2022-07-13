  1. What name was given to a famous geyser in Yellowstone National Park because of the predictability of its eruptions?
  2. Nematodes are more commonly known as what?
  3. What first name is shared by a musician with the surname McVie, a New Zealand politician with the surname Rankin and a car in a horror story by Stephen King?
  4. Anfield is the home ground of what British football club?
  5. What is the term for a mental illness marked by periods of intense excitement and energy?
  6. In Samoan culture, who or what is a fa’afafine?
  7. What dangerous stretch of water on the NZ coast was originally named Passe des Francais by the explorer Dumont d’Urville?
  8. What condition do you suffer from if your red blood cell count is low?
  9. After Shakespeare, who is the best-selling fiction author of all time: Agatha Christie, Enid Blyton or J K Rowling?
  10. What religious institution runs America's Brigham Young University?

 



















ANSWERS: 1. Old Faithful; 2. Worms; 3. Christine; 4. Liverpool; 5. Mania; 6. A male who identifies as female; 7. French Pass; 8. Anaemia; 9. Agatha Christie; 10. The Mormon Church.