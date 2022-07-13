- What name was given to a famous geyser in Yellowstone National Park because of the predictability of its eruptions?
- Nematodes are more commonly known as what?
- What first name is shared by a musician with the surname McVie, a New Zealand politician with the surname Rankin and a car in a horror story by Stephen King?
- Anfield is the home ground of what British football club?
- What is the term for a mental illness marked by periods of intense excitement and energy?
- In Samoan culture, who or what is a fa’afafine?
- What dangerous stretch of water on the NZ coast was originally named Passe des Francais by the explorer Dumont d’Urville?
- What condition do you suffer from if your red blood cell count is low?
- After Shakespeare, who is the best-selling fiction author of all time: Agatha Christie, Enid Blyton or J K Rowling?
- What religious institution runs America’s Brigham Young University?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Old Faithful; 2. Worms; 3. Christine; 4. Liverpool; 5. Mania; 6. A male who identifies as female; 7. French Pass; 8. Anaemia; 9. Agatha Christie; 10. The Mormon Church.