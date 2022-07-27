  1. What tiny Canterbury railway station featured in a famous painting by Rita Angus?
  2. What word can follow grass, sea or carpet?
  3. America’s Federal Reserve is commonly known by what single-syllable abbreviation?
  4. In the Mafia, the code of omerta requires what?
  5. On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Dairy, Birdlings and Millers?
  6. What is meant by the French phrase tout de suite: formally dressed, similar in appearance or immediately?
  7. Buzz Lightyear is a character in what series of animated films?
  8. In which country would you visit the site of the Battle of Waterloo?
  9. What was the occupation of the character played by Max Von Sydow in the 1973 horror film The Exorcist?
  10. The Russian chain Vkusno and Tochka sell what?

 















Please scroll down for the answers:













































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Cass; 2. Snake; 3. The Fed; 4. Silence; 5. Flat; 6. Immediately; 7. Toy Story; 8. Belgium; 9. Priest; 10. Hamburgers (it used to be McDonald’s).