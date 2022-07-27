- What tiny Canterbury railway station featured in a famous painting by Rita Angus?
- What word can follow grass, sea or carpet?
- America’s Federal Reserve is commonly known by what single-syllable abbreviation?
- In the Mafia, the code of omerta requires what?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Dairy, Birdlings and Millers?
- What is meant by the French phrase tout de suite: formally dressed, similar in appearance or immediately?
- Buzz Lightyear is a character in what series of animated films?
- In which country would you visit the site of the Battle of Waterloo?
- What was the occupation of the character played by Max Von Sydow in the 1973 horror film The Exorcist?
- The Russian chain Vkusno and Tochka sell what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Cass; 2. Snake; 3. The Fed; 4. Silence; 5. Flat; 6. Immediately; 7. Toy Story; 8. Belgium; 9. Priest; 10. Hamburgers (it used to be McDonald’s).