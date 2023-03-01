Which actor has played a journalist named Bob Woodward (pictured), a big game hunter named Baron Blixen and a career bank robber named Forrest Tucker (all real people)? (Image: Getty)

New Zealander Parris Goebel is prominent in which field: dance, fashion or food? In which part of France is the Breton language spoken? Which New Zealand power and gas company shares its name with a British rock band? The stretch of water known as the Drake Passage is off the tip of which continent? Which actor has played a journalist named Bob Woodward, a big game hunter named Baron Blixen and a career bank robber named Forrest Tucker (all real people)? Which European country has a national broadcaster with the initials RTE? What Auckland road featured in a 1992 song by Auckland band the Muttonbirds? The phrase “dreaded lurgy”, meaning a ’flu-like illness, originated where: Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the Goon Show or M*A*S*H? Does an outgoing tide ebb or flow? What popular musical includes a song with the line, “So long, farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, adieu”?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.





















Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Dance; 2. Brittany; 3. Genesis; 4. South America; 5. Robert Redford; 6. Ireland; 7. Dominion Road; 8. The Goon Show; 9. Ebb; 10. The Sound of Music.