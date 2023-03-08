The Bismarck Sea is off the coast of which country: Estonia, Norway or Papua New Guinea? (Getty)

What was the traditional cry when the lookout on a whaling ship spotted a surfacing whale? In a netball team, what position is denoted by the letters WD? Complete an old English proverb: “There’s many a slip twixt the cup and the …” What do the initials USAR stand for? Former cabinet minister Simon Power is the CEO of what high-profile company? What word can mean either a tiresome person or an artesian well? The Bismarck Sea is off the coast of which country: Estonia, Norway or Papua New Guinea? What artist painted a famous work titled Guernica? Who played a Harvard professor named Robert Langdon in a series of thriller movies directed by Ron Howard? The British king William III was born in what country?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee.





























Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. That she blows; 2. Wing defence; 3. Lip; 4. Urban Search and Rescue; 5. TVNZ; 6. Bore; 7. Papua New Guinea; 8. Pablo Picasso; 9. Tom Hanks; 10. The Netherlands.