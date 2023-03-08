- What was the traditional cry when the lookout on a whaling ship spotted a surfacing whale?
- In a netball team, what position is denoted by the letters WD?
- Complete an old English proverb: “There’s many a slip twixt the cup and the …”
- What do the initials USAR stand for?
- Former cabinet minister Simon Power is the CEO of what high-profile company?
- What word can mean either a tiresome person or an artesian well?
- The Bismarck Sea is off the coast of which country: Estonia, Norway or Papua New Guinea?
- What artist painted a famous work titled Guernica?
- Who played a Harvard professor named Robert Langdon in a series of thriller movies directed by Ron Howard?
- The British king William III was born in what country?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. That she blows; 2. Wing defence; 3. Lip; 4. Urban Search and Rescue; 5. TVNZ; 6. Bore; 7. Papua New Guinea; 8. Pablo Picasso; 9. Tom Hanks; 10. The Netherlands.