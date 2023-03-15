- Dame Pieter Stewart is an influential figure in which New Zealand industry: food, fashion or music?
- Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern grew up practising what religious faith?
- In The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling, what type of creature is Kaa?
- Which state is NOT part of New England: Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine or Rhode Island?
- Giuseppe is the Italian form of what male name?
- Dame Cindy Kiro is the 22nd governor general of NZ. Who was the 20th?
- What word meaning a container for arrows can also be a verb meaning to vibrate or tremble?
- What well-known New Zealander wrote a best-selling 1971 book called Bullshit and Jellybeans?
- Trafalgar Park is a sports ground in what NZ city?
- What singer wrote books entitled The Philosophy of Modern Song and Chronicles: Volume One?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Fashion; 2. Mormonism; 3. A snake (specifically, a python); 4. New Jersey; 5. Joseph; 6. Sir Jerry Mateparae; 7. Quiver; 8. Tim Shadbolt; 9. Nelson; 10. Bob Dylan.