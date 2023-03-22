- What type of creature is New Zealand’s native anisochaeta gigantea, which can grow to 1.5 metres long?
- In what month of the year did the Russian Revolution of 1917 occur?
- Greg Yelavich, who has won more Commonwealth Games medals than any other New Zealander, competed in what sport?
- What vegetable has a French name that translates as apple of the earth?
- Which NZ university is home to the International Institute of Modern Letters, founded by the poet Bill Manhire?
- What seabirds nest at Cape Kidnappers?
- What did the Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel, the originator of the Nobel Prize, invent?
- In the TV series Fawlty Towers, what was the name of Basil Fawlty’s wife?
- The London Philharmonic Orchestra is the resident orchestra at what famous venue?
- Which pop idol made his film debut playing a British soldier in the 2017 movie Dunkirk?
ANSWERS: 1. An earthworm; 2. October; 3. Shooting; 4. The potato (pomme de terre); 5. Victoria; 6. Gannets; 7. Dynamite; 8. Sybil; 9. Royal Festival Hall; 10. Harry Styles.