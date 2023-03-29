- What former Labour cabinet minister was New Zealand’s longest-serving female MP, serving from 1984 to 1990 and again from 1993 till 2017?
- What Californian city lies immediately across the border from Tijuana, Mexico?
- Jude Law, Martin Freeman and Ben Kingsley have all played what character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle?
- Would you sing, drink or sign an entente cordiale?
- In a play by Shakespeare, who was warned to beware of the Ides of March?
- What was the nickname of the 19th American gunfighter, gambler and dentist John Henry Holliday?
- Where in NZ are the Bledisloe, Princes and Jellicoe wharves?
- What first name is shared by a Chilean writer with the surname Allende and a former Argentinian politician with the surname Peron?
- In which decade was the bikini created?
- Who began his acting career playing a fictionalised version of himself in the comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Annette King; 2. San Diego; 3. Dr Watson; 4. Sign it; 5. Julius Caesar; 6. Doc; 7. Auckland; 8. Isabel; 9. The 1940s; 10. Will Smith.