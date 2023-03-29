In which decade was the bikini created? (Image: Getty)

What former Labour cabinet minister was New Zealand’s longest-serving female MP, serving from 1984 to 1990 and again from 1993 till 2017? What Californian city lies immediately across the border from Tijuana, Mexico? Jude Law, Martin Freeman and Ben Kingsley have all played what character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle? Would you sing, drink or sign an entente cordiale? In a play by Shakespeare, who was warned to beware of the Ides of March? What was the nickname of the 19th American gunfighter, gambler and dentist John Henry Holliday? Where in NZ are the Bledisloe, Princes and Jellicoe wharves? What first name is shared by a Chilean writer with the surname Allende and a former Argentinian politician with the surname Peron? In which decade was the bikini created? Who began his acting career playing a fictionalised version of himself in the comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee.

































Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Annette King; 2. San Diego; 3. Dr Watson; 4. Sign it; 5. Julius Caesar; 6. Doc; 7. Auckland; 8. Isabel; 9. The 1940s; 10. Will Smith.